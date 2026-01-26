Homeless man dies 2 days after assault in Penang

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Anuar Abdul Rahman said the suspect, who is being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, tested positive for drugs. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : An elderly man died two days after he was assaulted at a food court in Kampung Jawa, Penang.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Anuar Abdul Rahman said they had arrested a man believed to have assaulted the victim.

Anuar said the authorities were informed of the victim’s death by Seberang Jaya Hospital, where he was being treated, Bernama reported.

The victim, who was homeless and did not have any identification document on him, was believed to be in his 60s.

“A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was coronary heart disease. The victim also sustained fractured ribs on the left side of his body,” he was quoted as saying.

Anuar said the suspect, who is being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, tested positive for drugs.

He urged those with information to contact senior investigating officer Hasryman Osman at 04-576 2222 (ext: 2275) or the nearest police station.