Cops nab civil servant suspected of taking upskirt photos

Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman said the case is being investigated under Sections 507A and 509 of the Penal Code for stalking and insult to modesty. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man on suspicion of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a shopping mall in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman said they received a report at 3.46pm yesterday from the victim, a 34-year-old woman, who claimed that she was followed by a man who later took the offending pictures while she was shopping.

“A police team arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in Kampung Baru Tampin to facilitate investigations,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Amiruddien said the suspect, a civil servant, has been remanded for three days from today, and the case is being investigated under Sections 507A and 509 of the Penal Code for stalking and insult to modesty.