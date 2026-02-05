Cops open probe after boy allegedly sodomised by ex-convict teacher

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the case is being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for the sexual assault of a child. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an investigation after a former convict who works as a teacher allegedly sodomised a 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the victim’s father lodged a report on the alleged sexual abuse on Feb 3.

“The victim said he knew the suspect, who is a teacher at a school in Desa Pandan, and claimed that he had been sodomised by the suspect several times,” he said in a statement.

It is said that the suspect works at a religious school.

He was later arrested, and checks found that he had been sentenced to eight years in jail and six strokes of the cane for two previous cases.

Lazim said the case was being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for the sexual assault of a child.

He added that the suspect’s prior convictions were for the same offences involving two other victims.