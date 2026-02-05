Another ‘Captain Praba’ gang member extradited from Bangkok

Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar said the suspect was charged with being a member of an organised criminal group in the Sepang sessions court this morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Another member of the “Captain Praba” gang has been extradited to Malaysia after being nabbed in Bangkok, Thailand, says Bukit Aman.

Federal criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the arrest was made with the help of Thai authorities, following a warrant issued on Jan 14.

He said the suspect is believed to have been involved in a case in Subang Jaya in January 2025, which is being probed for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and rioting with a weapon.

“The suspect was charged with being a member of an organised criminal group in the Sepang sessions court this morning,” he said in a statement.

The charge under Section 130V of the Penal Code is punishable by between five and 20 years in prison.

“Further charges (for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and rioting with a weapon) will be filed soon,” Kumar added.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the Thai authorities for their close cooperation, while stressing our continued commitment to upholding the rule of law for the sake of the nation’s security and the people’s well-being.”

Police have arrested nearly 20 members of the gang so far, with more than 10 still at large.

The gang, active since 2023 and led by a Malaysian, has 33 members and is linked to violent crimes including murder, armed attacks, arson and robberies across Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Perak.