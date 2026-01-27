Johor serial firebombers to be charged tomorrow

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the two men were arrested in the early hours of Jan 14 while allegedly on the way to firebomb a house in Segamat. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two men who allegedly torched houses in Johor for loan sharks will be charged in several sessions courts tomorrow, says state police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Rahaman said the duo, aged 25 and 26, were arrested by police in the early hours of Jan 14 while allegedly on the way to firebomb a house in Segamat.

He said they were stopped by policemen after acting in a suspicious manner and were apprehended after the cops found several items on them, including a Molotov cocktail and a piece of paper with a threatening note.

Investigations revealed that the pair were headed to Buloh Kasap, Segamat, to throw the Molotov cocktail at a house. The cops then seized the firebomb, a Honda City, a lighter and a balaclava, among others.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in nine cases of mischief by fire in Seri Alam (three cases), Batu Pahat (two), Muar (two), Iskandar Puteri (one) and Johor Bahru Utara (one).

“They would receive orders from loan sharks to commit these offences and receive between S$300 and S$400 upon completion of each job,” Rahaman said in a statement.

He said the duo would face a total of five charges. After being charged in the Johor Bahru sessions court tomorrow, they would be taken to the sessions courts in Batu Pahat and Muar to face further charges.