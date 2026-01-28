2 injured in air conditioning unit explosion

The victims were taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment. (Facebook pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Two men suffered burns to their faces and bodies in an explosion involving an air conditioning unit in a container at Tanjung Puteri Resort, Pasir Gudang, yesterday evening.

The Johor fire and rescue department operations centre said it received a distress call at 4.51pm. Firefighters from the Pasir Gudang fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene, arriving about 11 minutes later.

Upon arrival, the team found that an explosion had occurred involving the container’s air conditioning unit, and the fire had been extinguished with a dry powder fire extinguisher.

The two victims were taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment.