14 Johor Bersatu division chiefs call for state chairman to step down

Fourteen Johor Bersatu division chiefs said they had lost confidence in Johor Bersatu chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s leadership. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Fourteen Johor Bersatu division chiefs have demanded that Dr Sahruddin Jamal be replaced as state Bersatu chairman ahead of the next state election.

Bersatu Pontian chief Isa Hamid said the division chiefs had lost confidence in the former Johor menteri besar’s leadership, adding that the position should instead be held by one of the 26 division chiefs in the state

“Doing this will ensure unity in Johor Bersatu and make sure its reputation is intact among its members and supporters,” he said at a press conference in Johor Bahru, reported Utusan Malaysia.

“This press conference is not meant to air dirty laundry or attack anyone. It is simply a call from us, the Johor Bersatu division chiefs, for a change in the state leadership.

The press conference was also attended by division chiefs from Johor Bahru, Tanjung Piai, Pulai, Pengerang, Parit Sulong, Ledang and Labis. The rest of the 14 divisions were not identified at the press conference.

Isa said the matter had previously been raised with party president Muhyiddin Yassin but no action was taken, prompting them to go public.

“What we are doing carries risks. If we were only thinking about being candidates in elections, we might have stayed silent. But we chose to speak up for the good of the party,” he said.

Isa said the group hoped for a leadership transition before the election, adding that they would take further action if no change took place.

Former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker and former Batu Pahat MP Rashid Hasnon also urged the party’s top leadership not to ignore the concerns raised by the division chiefs.

Sahruddin resigned as state Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman last month. His resignation followed that of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as PN chairman.

He was appointed Johor PN chairman in June 2022.