Only Muhyiddin can decide on my position, says Johor Bersatu chief

Johor Bersatu chief Dr Sahruddin Jamal said division leaders in the state must respect his appointment by party president Muhyiddin Yassin. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Johor Bersatu chief Dr Sahruddin Jamal has brushed off calls from 14 party divisions for him to relinquish the post.

The former menteri besar said he was appointed to the post by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and, therefore, only Muhyiddin could decide on his position.

“The authority to appoint the heads of Bersatu’s state chapters is with Muhyiddin, as the party president. So I will leave it to him to decide.

“As division leaders, they should fall in line and respect my appointment, which was made by Muhyiddin,” he told FMT.

At a press conference earlier today, 14 Johor Bersatu division chiefs demanded that Sahruddin step down from the state post, citing a loss of confidence in the Bukit Kepong assemblyman.

Eight leaders had attended the press conference, while the other six were not identified. There are 26 Bersatu divisions in the southern state.

They said the matter had previously been raised with Muhyiddin but no action was taken.

Sahruddin said their actions breached party rules, citing a Johor Bersatu circular which states that members will face disciplinary action if they issue statements without the state leadership’s approval.

Sahruddin is said to be aligned with Muhyiddin in the latter’s apparent leadership tussle with Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

After Muhyiddin announced his resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman last month, Sahruddin similarly resigned as Johor PN chief.