All is well, says Punithan despite PAS skipping PN meeting

MIPP president P Punithan (right) speaking to reporters after leaving Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s home. With him is his deputy S Subramaniam.

KUALA LUMPUR : Perikatan Nasional remains stable despite PAS’s absence at a meeting meant for component presidents tonight, says Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) president P Punithan.

Speaking to reporters after an almost three-hour closed door meeting, Punithan downplayed PAS’s absence and simply said discussions would be held with PAS.

He maintained that PN remained strong and was positioning itself as a “government in waiting” ahead of the next general election (GE16).

He also denied that there was any internal conflict with PAS, saying: “We are all good. We are in discussions (with PAS). We will meet PAS after this.”

Punithan said tonight’s meeting focused on establishing a clear direction for the coalition, adding that a PN Supreme Council meeting would be held soon.

The Supreme Council is supposed to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman and appoint his successor.

Asked why PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had skipped tonight’s “pre-council” meeting, Punithan said no reason was given by the party.

“It’s normal in politics, among brothers, (but) we are still good friends.

“We (Bersatu, MIPP and Gerakan) are still in talks with PAS. There are no issues,” he said, adding that the coalition’s focus was on GE16.

“There are no bad signs. We are steady and ready to face GE16.”