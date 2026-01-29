PAS’s absence at key meeting signals intention to leave PN?

The vehicle ferrying MIPP president P Punithan arriving for the meeting earlier this evening.

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s absence at tonight’s Perikatan Nasional party presidents meeting at Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence has given rise to speculation that it is a sign the party may leave the coalition soon.

A source said the Islamic party’s absence, with not even a representative attending in Hadi’s place, could be a signal that PAS was taking another step towards exiting PN, Berita Harian reported.

The source said every PN component president was present except for Hadi, although the reason for his absence was not immediately known.

Ties between PAS and Bersatu had become frosty after the political upheaval in Perlis last month which led to the menteri besar’s post changing hands from the Islamic party to Bersatu.

Tonight’s meeting is expected to end around 11pm. It is unclear if the party chiefs will address the media as they leave Muhyiddin’s home.

Members of the media have camped outside Muhyiddin’s residence since 7.30pm ahead of this closely-watched meeting.

Earlier, Malaysian Indian People’s Party president P Punithan said the gathering was a “pre-council meeting” ahead of the PN Supreme Council meeting to discuss the way forward for the coalition.

A PN Supreme Council meeting was supposed to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman on Jan 1 and appoint his successor. However, this was cancelled after Muhyiddin called for a meeting with the PN party presidents.

In a letter that was leaked yesterday, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring during a meeting at his home more than a week ago.

The former prime minister said they also agreed that the presidential council headed by Bersatu would be the highest decision-making body in PN, while an executive council led by PAS would handle the administrative aspects.

However, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man denied Muhyiddin’s claim, saying the matter was never discussed during the meeting on Jan 16.

In a separate letter sighted by FMT, Hadi said the party’s stand was that the presidential council would only be an advisory body, with the Supreme Council to remain as the coalition’s executive decision-maker.