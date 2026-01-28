S’porean fined RM1,800 for punching man at entertainment outlet

Seah Yan Sheng Romeo was charged in the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court with punching the 33-year-old victim at an entertainment outlet in Taman Setia Jaya on Oct 5. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 41-year-old Singaporean man has been slapped with a RM1,800 fine after he pleaded guilty to punching a man at an entertainment outlet for supposedly disturbing his wife.

Seah Yan Sheng Romeo, 41, pleaded guilty after the charge of voluntarily causing hurt was read to him in the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court, Harian Metro reported.

Seah, a father of four, paid the fine.

He was charged with assaulting a 33-year-old man at the entertainment outlet at Taman Setia Jaya in Batu Pahat at about 2.30am on Oct 5.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to a year in prison, a maximum RM2,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.