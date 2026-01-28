Tahfiz student claims beaten by peers at Kajang centre

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A tahfiz student claims to have suffered injuries in a beating by three fellow students at a tahfiz centre in Kajang.

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said they received a report on the incident, said to have occurred on Jan 18, at about noon on Monday.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred at around 12.30am, and had left the victim with bruises and swelling on both hands.

“The police have confirmed that they have received a police report on the case, and are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He urged those with information on the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or investigating officer Haniffa Abd Rajk at 019-7356544.