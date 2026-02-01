Inspector Sheila arrested at Batu Caves after altercation with traders

Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, better known as ‘Inspector Sheila’, was remanded for one day before being released today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A suspended police officer was arrested yesterday after an altercation with traders during the Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, better known as “Inspector Sheila”, was remanded for one day before being released today.

“We believe it could have caused a commotion, so we took action,” he told reporters during a community policing programme held at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple in Batu Caves.

Khalid said Sheila is being investigated under Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which deals with indecent, threatening, abusive, or insulting posts with an intent to breach the peace.

Sheila has been suspended from duty since June 2023 for allegedly insulting another police officer and threatening an elderly woman.

Earlier today, a video of Sheila delivering a fiery speech after being handcuffed by two female police officers went viral.

“For your information, Inspector Sheila will become even more famous among Malaysians. Thank you for arresting me on this holy day, Thaipusam,” she said.

“If I weren’t popular, if this didn’t make the news and I didn’t gain fame, just wait and see. The police are clearly jealous because I am well-known among the media and the Malaysian public.”

Social media posts allege that Sheila was acting provocatively towards the public at the temple by asking them to show their identity cards.

She previously made headlines for allegedly interfering with policemen performing their duty and causing disturbances at various locations, including eateries.

Her legal troubles range from obstruction of police work and public disturbance to past cases of alleged intimidation and nuisance.

Some charges remain pending in court, while others have been withdrawn or are subject to legal review.