Hot comments on social media under scrutiny by police, AGC

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the open nature of social media platforms had resulted in people making comments that at times went beyond the boundaries of the law. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The police are in discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on ways to deal with sensitive comments raised by users of social media, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said today.

He said the open nature of social media platforms had resulted in people making comments freely that at times went beyond the boundaries of the law.

“Everyone wants to comment to a point where they sometimes go beyond our laws, which then requires legal action,” he said after a community policing programme at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Bernama reported.

“Issues related to racism, religion, incitement and the like have persisted. These are among the matters we frequently discuss with the attorney-general on how best to address them.”

The discussions centred on identifying the most effective mechanisms to deal with such issues.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail at a community policing event at the Batu Caves temple today. (Bernama pic)

Rex Tan case

Khalid also stated that an investigation paper into journalist Rex Tan would be submitted to the AGC in the near future, and that statements had been recorded from five witnesses. “We may need additional witnesses for further action,” Khalid said.

Tan, 31, is being investigated over a question he raised at a public forum with British politician George Galloway on the effects of British colonialism and immigration, which resulted in an uproar on social media, with commenters interpreting his question as making a comparison between the situation in Palestine and the treatment of the Chinese community in Malaysia.

In another case involving the media, the IGP confirmed that two senior officers of a Chinese-language media organisation had been summoned to assist in investigations into an alleged mistranslation of the royal address by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim to Parliament on Jan 19.