Police extradite another ‘Captain Praba’ gang member

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the suspect arrived in Malaysia last night following cooperation with Thai authorities. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have extradited another member of the “Captain Praba” gang from Thailand, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said today.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, arrived in Malaysia at 10.30pm yesterday following cooperation with Thai authorities.

“We will bring the suspect to court today for a remand application,” Khalid said after attending a community policing programme held in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves.

He said police have arrested 17 members of the gang so far, with 15 still at large.

The gang, active since 2023 and led by a Malaysian, has 33 members and is linked to violent crimes including murder, armed attacks, arson, and robberies across Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Perak.

Three suspects were arrested in Mumbai recently after failing to enter the UK and have been extradited to Malaysia.

They were charged on Wednesday with being members of an organised criminal group.