Boy, 2, dies after left in car for 9 hours in Seremban

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the woman is believed to have left her son in the car at 8am and only realised it at 5pm. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A two-year-old was found dead after being left in a car by his mother for about nine hours in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, today.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the woman is believed to have left her son in the car since 8am and she only realised it at 5pm.

A member of the public alerted the cops around 6.15pm about an unconscious child in a car, Harian Metro reported.

“It is understood that the victim’s mother forgot to send him to the babysitter. The mother only realised this around 5pm after finishing work,” he said.

The mother was subsequently arrested to assist in investigations for child neglect, while the body of the deceased was sent to Rembau Hospital for an autopsy.