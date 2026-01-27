Cops nab 2 in robbery gang posing as enforcement officers

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said the robbery involved six men, five of whom entered the house after claiming to be immigration officers.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested two members of a robbery gang that posed as enforcement officers following raids in Bukit Jalil and Ampang in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 18.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said the detainees were 32 and 38 years of age, and that four other suspects remained at large.

He said checks revealed that both suspects had records of criminal and drug-related offences, and that urine tests returned positive for methamphetamine.

Helmi said the robbery occurred at a house in Bukit Tengah, Penang, at about 10.30am on Jan 13, when six men dressed in dark clothing and with covered faces arrived at the victim’s home in a Proton X70.

“Five of the suspects entered the house after claiming to be immigration officers. They ransacked the premises and threatened the victim with a parang before fleeing with valuables,” he said in a statement.

Helmi added that the victim, a 44-year-old Myanmar national, reported losses amounting to about RM4,000, comprising cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

Police also seized a Proton X70, several mobile phones, clothing and accessories believed to have been used in the robbery.

The case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and armed robbery.