Bukit Aman classified crimes unit probing ex-army chief’s claims

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed that Bukit Aman was probing the matter. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Bukit Aman classified crimes investigation unit will take over the investigation of two reports made by former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan against an activist today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed the matter in a brief statement today.

“We received reports about the matter. The contents and the investigation have been taken over by the Bukit Aman classified crimes unit,” he said.

Hafizuddeain lodged the reports at the Dang Wangi police station today over leaked banking documents and the spread of false statements that he claimed were slanderous.

He is also said to be seriously considering taking civil action against the related banking institution and individual who allegedly slandered him.