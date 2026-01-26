Cops record statements from military officers over alleged info leak

Defence minister Khaled Nordin has declined to disclose the number of officers involved. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have recorded statements from a number of military officers in connection with the dissemination of information on social media in relation to strategic appointments in the armed forces.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin declined to disclose the number of officers involved, only saying that they were questioned after his ministry lodged a police report last week over an alleged information leak.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and I am confident appropriate action will be taken once they are completed,” Bernama reported him as saying after a working visit to Kem Terendak in Sungai Udang, Melaka, today.

The defence ministry previously said it would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found disseminating confidential information related to the armed forces’ strategic appointments on social media.