Deported from UK, 3 Malaysians turn violent at Mumbai airport

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail showing photos of suspects wanted under Ops Jack Sparrow. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three Malaysian fugitives turned aggressive with Indian security personnel at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after their deportation from the UK.

NDTV reported that the trio were members of a crime syndicate linked to Op Jack Sparrow and that they were wanted to assist in investigations into murder and arson cases in Malaysia.

They were said to have managed to exit Malaysia to Mumbai and were attempting to enter Manchester, England, but were denied entry by UK immigration officers.

They were then deported to their last point of departure, Mumbai.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, the three men got into a brawl with Indian security personnel before being overpowered and thrown into the airport’s detention room under high security.

A special Malaysian police team is expected to arrive in Mumbai and take them back to Malaysia.

In September, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the police took down a gang allegedly linked to the killing of two men in Taman Sentosa, Klang, in 2025 with the arrest of 17 suspects.

He said the gang, masterminded by a Malaysian, had been active since 2023 and had 33 members.

It is said to have been involved in several violent crimes, including murder, armed assault, arson and gang robbery in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Perak.

Bukit Aman’s Op Jack Sparrow led to the arrest of 17 suspects aged 19 to 44 under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.