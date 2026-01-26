Ex-army chief lodges report against Chegubard over data leak

Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan lodged the report at the Dang Wangi police station.

PETALING JAYA : Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan has lodged a police report against Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over the disclosure of his personal information, including his bank account details.

Hafizuddeain lodged the report this afternoon at the Dang Wangi police station, Harian Metro reported.

Hafizuddeain’s lawyer, Aizul Rohan Anuar, said the report was lodged as bank statements were protected under the Financial Services Act.

“It should not have been circulated,” he was quoted as saying, adding he was unsure if the details had been leaked by the bank or other quarters.

Aizul went on to say that they were looking into taking civil action against the bank.

“My client is seriously considering such action as the disclosure (of personal information) should not have happened.”

On a related matter, Aizul also denied that Hafizuddeain wore a watch said to be worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, contrary to claims on social media.

“Such allegations are false. It was claimed that it is a Patek Philippe watch, but it is a generic one. It even says it was produced by the armed forces.”

Last Thursday, Hafizuddeain and his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to four counts of money laundering, involving a total of RM2.197 million.

The following day, he was also charged at the Shah Alam sessions court with two additional counts involving RM145,000 for the same offence.

Earlier today, Salwani was charged with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM5,000 last year. She pleaded not guilty.