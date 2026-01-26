Ex-army chief’s wife charged with receiving RM5,000 from unlawful activities

Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, the wife of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, was charged at the Kuala Terengganu sessions court today.

KUALA TERENGGANU : The wife of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan was charged at the sessions court here today with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM5,000 last year.

Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, 27, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

Salwani was alleged to have received proceeds from illegal activities in the form of RM5,000, deposited into her bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Kerteh near Besut on Jan 16, 2025.

The charge against Salwani was framed under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, punishable under the same provision.

If convicted, she faces imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of proceeds from the unlawful activities at the time they were committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Maziah Mohaide, offered to apply the same bail terms granted by the Kuala Lumpur sessions court, namely RM30,000 with two sureties and the conditions that the accused report to the nearest MACC office monthly and surrender her passport to the court.

“As the prosecution will apply for this case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to be tried together with the accused’s earlier case and her husband’s case, there is no objection to applying the same bail today,” she said.

Defence counsel Fahmi Abd Moin agreed to the bail terms proposed by the prosecution.

The court then granted bail on the same terms, with similar conditions.

The judge also fixed March 30 for mention and allowed the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.

On Jan 22, Salwani pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to a similar charge involving RM77,000 and was granted bail of RM30,000 with two sureties by judge Rosli Ahmad.

On the same day, her husband, Hafizuddeain, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court with four counts of receiving proceeds from illegal activities amounting to more than RM2.12 million.

Hafizuddeain, 58, was also charged at the Shah Alam sessions court last Friday with two additional counts involving RM145,000 for the same offence.

On Jan 7, MACC, through Op Parasit, arrested a high-ranking armed forces officer and his two wives in connection with investigations into the tender procurement of army projects. The following day, the officer was remanded for seven days while his wives were remanded for three and six days respectively.