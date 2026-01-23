Ex-army chief claims trial to 2 more money laundering charges

Hafizuddeain Jantan pleaded not guilty to four counts of money laundering amounting to RM2.12 million at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court yesterday.

SHAH ALAM : Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan pleaded not guilty to two fresh money laundering charges amounting to RM145,000 at the sessions court here today.

He was accused of receiving RM30,000 and RM115,000 in his bank account between Sept 19, 2024 and May 19, 2025. The offence allegedly took place at a bank in Ampang Point.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, punishable by a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the alleged sum of gratification, upon conviction.

Shah Alam sessions court judge Nasir Nordin today granted the prosecution’s application to transfer the RM145,000 money laundering charges for hearing at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court with the other four charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Aizul Rohan Anuar represented Hafizuddeain.

Hafizuddeain’s wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, also pleaded not guilty yesterday to receiving proceeds of RM77,000 from unlawful activities credited into bank accounts belonging to Wany Venture where she worked as the company manager.