Canteen worker in Kedah sustains burns in acid attack

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said preliminary investigations found that the incident was motivated by jealousy. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 36-year-old man sustained burns after being doused with a liquid, believed to be acid, at a petrol station in Jeniang, Gurun in Kedah last Friday.

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said Gurun police received a call from a woman at around 3.15am informing them of the incident.

He said the victim, a canteen worker, was injured in the face, neck and chest with 11% burns.

“This morning, police arrested the suspect, a 36-year-old man working as a driver,” Berita Harian reported him as saying today.

Hanyan said the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and that preliminary investigations had found that the incident was motivated by jealousy.

He said the suspect would be remanded to aid investigations, while the victim is receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital.