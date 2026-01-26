Motorist denies reckless driving charge after man, 2 kids killed

Aqlan Marwan Toha entered his plea before magistrate Nur Hamizah Mat Shah at the Kulim magistrates’ court.

PETALING JAYA : A 27-year-old man pleaded not guilty at the Kulim magistrates’ court today to a charge of reckless driving leading to the deaths of three family members over a week ago.

Aqlan Marwan Toha, who works in the marketing department of a vehicle workshop, entered the plea before magistrate Nur Hamizah Mat Shah, reported Bernama.

He was accused of driving a Proton S70 recklessly along Jalan Kulim-Mahang at about 5pm on Jan 18, causing the deaths of Syazwan Surodjidin, 25, and his two children, Aqeel Afnan, four, and Affan Mikhael, two.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a prison term of five to 10 years and a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000 upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nursalwati Wan Kamarul Ariffin requested bail of RM25,000 but Aqlan’s lawyer, Kamal Pasha Jamal of the National Legal Aid Foundation, sought a lower amount, citing his client’s low income and family responsibilities.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with one surety.

Aqlan was also ordered to surrender his passport, and his driving licence has been suspended pending the outcome of the case. The next mention and document submission is set for March 3.