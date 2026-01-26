Zara was fearful of senior, inquest told

Zara Qairina Mahathir died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 last year, a day after she was found unconscious near her school’s dormitory in Papar. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Zara Qairina Mahathir was fearful of a senior at SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha, the inquest into the Form 1 student’s death was told today.

According to lawyer Rizwandean M Borhan, the 59th witness told the Kota Kinabalu coroner’s court that Zara had been accused of talking about the older student behind her back, Harian Metro reported.

The child witness said that in May last year, she had asked Zara to accompany her to a block in their school that would have required them to pass by that particular senior’s room.

“When the child witness asked Zara to accompany her, Zara said she was afraid. But, in the end, Zara still followed her.

“As they went upstairs, they heard the senior (make a provocative remark). Zara then told the witness, ‘See, I told you’,” said Rizwandean.

The lawyer for Zara’s family said another child witness told the court that Zara was generally a jovial and kind person who was sociable and also respected her seniors.

The student said every time Zara had a “misunderstanding” with a senior, she would still greet them after that with her head bowed slightly.

Today’s proceedings marked the 56th day of the inquest.

Zara died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 last year, a day after she was found unconscious near her school’s dormitory in Papar.