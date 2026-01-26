Young dad charged with attempting to kill 3-year-old daughter

The Kota Bharu sessions court did not allow bail for the accused and fixed Feb 25 for mention.

KOTA BHARU : A young father pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to a charge of attempting to murder his three-year-old daughter earlier this month.

The accused, 23, claimed trial before judge Zulkifli Abllah.

He was charged with committing the offence, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, against his daughter at around 7am on Jan 14, at a house along Jalan Pak Mayong, near the Tok Bali Maritime Base, in Pasir Puteh.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan, while lawyer Zulfaqar Al-Basysyar Saharrudin represented the accused.

No bail was allowed and the court set Feb 25 for mention.