Operator of illegal copper recycling plant jailed, fined

Chong Hsu Wee, owner of the copper recycling centre, was sentenced in the Klang sessions court on Jan 21.

PETALING JAYA : An operator of a copper recycling centre in Klang was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM150,000 after he pleaded guilty to three offences, including running the business illegally.

Chong Hsu Wee, 40, was sentenced by the sessions court in Klang on Jan 21, the Selangor department of environment said.

In a statement today, the department said all three charges were framed under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Apart from operating the centre without a licence, Chong was accused of carrying out works without the DoE director-general’s written approval and for recycling copper without the environment impact assessment (EIA) being approved.

The department said sessions court judge Sharifah Hascindie Syed Omar made the ruling after taking into account public interest.

It said Chong was hauled to court following a sting it carried out in Kapar, Klang, in February last year.

Inspectors found piles of plastic scrap, metal and wire fragments which were categorised as scheduled waste under code SW422, it said.

SW422 is the scheduled waste code for a mixture of scheduled and non-scheduled wastes under the scheduled wastes regulations.