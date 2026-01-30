Man who failed to settle RM14.5mil in income tax declared bankrupt

The Kuala Lumpur High Court issued a bankruptcy order against Sayyid Shah Abdullah, who owed LHDN RM14,463,166.14 in income tax arrears for the assessment years 2011 to 2017.

PETALING JAYA : The Kuala Lumpur High Court has declared a man bankrupt for failing to settle income tax arrears of more than RM14 million for the assessment years 2011 to 2017.

The order was issued after the court rejected an application by Sayyid Shah Abdullah, 51, to stay bankruptcy proceedings filed by the government.

Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) counsel Qhistina Apandi, who represented the government, said a bankruptcy notice was filed after the High Court granted the government’s application for a direct judgment against Sayyid Shah over RM14,463,166.14 in income tax arrears on April 20, 2022.

“This includes the tax assessed and now due to the government. The bankruptcy proceedings, initiated on Jan 27, 2023, continued for several years following multiple applications.

“Ultimately, the court issued a bankruptcy order against Sayyid Shah,” Bernama reported her as saying today.

The proceedings yesterday were held in the chambers of High Court senior assistant registrar Norbert Liew. Counsel Lee Teong Hooi represented Sayyid Shah.