Senior armed forces officer charged with CBT

Fauzi Kamis, the armed forces joint forces headquarters chief of staff, faces two to 20 years in prison, whipping, and a possible fine if convicted of criminal breach of trust.

KUALA LUMPUR : A senior army officer pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to misappropriating RM5 million from the army’s welfare fund three years ago.

Fauzi Kamis, the chief of staff at the armed forces joint forces headquarters, entered his plea after the charge was read before judge Suzana Hussin.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, provides for two to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a possible fine upon conviction.

Fauzi was accused of misappropriating RM5 million from the welfare fund by investing it in Precious Amber International Bhd without approval from the welfare committee board.

The offence allegedly took place at the defence ministry, Jalan Padang Tembak, on Nov 27, 2023.

Judge Suzana allowed bail of RM100,000 with one surety and ordered Fauzi to surrender his passport pending trial. She also fixed March 16 for case management.

Lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar represented Fauzi while deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How appeared for the prosecution.

Fauzi’s case is the latest in a string of charges against armed forces officers, spanning both senior and junior ranks, over the past week.