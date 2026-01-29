331 GISBH money laundering charges consolidated before one judge

GISBH’s CEO, Nasiruddin Ali, was accused of money laundering along with three former GISBH accountants. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : A total of 331 money laundering charges involving more than RM38.1 million against the former CEO and three accountants of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will now be heard before the same judge.

Sessions court judge Fatimah Zahari allowed the prosecution’s application to consolidate the cases and have them tried before her, following their transfer from the Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kulim sessions courts.

The charges involve Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, 67, who faces 77 counts amounting to RM10 million; Hamimah Yakub, 74 (95 counts involving RM11.4 million); Asmat @ Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, 46 (68 counts involving RM4.7 million) and Khushairi Osman, 55 (91 counts involving almost RM12 million).

During proceedings today, deputy public prosecutor Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said the applications to consolidate the cases had been made earlier at all relevant courts.

Defence counsel Rosli Kamaruddin, representing Nasiruddin, Asmat @ Asmanira and Khushairi, and Khair Yakub, representing Hamimah, did not object to the applications.

Rosli informed the court that the defence intended to submit a representation within three weeks, and that they were reviewing about 10,000 pages in total of case documents.

The court allowed the application and fixed May 5 for the next mention.

On Sept 10 last year, Nasiruddin and the three former accountants pleaded not guilty to the money laundering charges at the Shah Alam sessions court.

The offences were allegedly committed at bank branches across Selangor between 2020 and 2024, involving transactions to several parties, including accounts belonging to GISBH, GISB Mart Sdn Bhd, GISB Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd and a childcare centre operator.

The accused were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.