Court allows govt’s bid to stay RM37mil judgment sum in Pastor Koh’s lawsuit

The Kuala Lumpur High Court held that there are special circumstances warranting a stay pending the disposal of the government’s appeal at the Court of Appeal.

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court has stayed the enforcement of a RM37 million-plus judgment awarded to Pastor Raymond Koh’s family over his abduction nine years ago.

Justice Mahazan Mat Taib held that there were special circumstances warranting a stay pending the disposal of the government’s appeal at the Court of Appeal.

She held that if the stay was not allowed, it would expose the government to financial risk.

The government sought to suspend the RM37 million judgment on the grounds that it involved a large sum of public funds, which would be at risk if the government were to honour the payment while pursuing its appeal.

The High Court ruled last year that one or more of the defendants, including current and former police officers, were involved in Koh’s abduction and had acted under orders nine years ago.

The court ordered that a sum of over RM33 million be entered against the government for the “wrongful acts” committed against Koh.

However, the funds must be kept in a trust and cannot be disbursed directly to Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, and their three children until the pastor’s whereabouts are determined.

The court also ordered the award of RM4 million in general and aggravated damages to Liew, along with RM250,000 in costs.