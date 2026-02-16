Myanmar expels East Timor’s representative over war crimes case

Myanmar’s military has been accused for decades of human rights abuses, mostly targeting the nation’s ethnic minorities. (AFP pic)

YANGON : Myanmar’s junta announced yesterday the ejection of East Timor’s top representative in the country, after a rights group said Dili had opened a legal case against the military for war crimes.

Myanmar’s military – which snatched power in a 2021 coup – has for decades been accused of rights abuses, mostly targeting the nation’s ethnic minorities.

The nation is currently defending itself from prosecution at the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

However, the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO) said this month East Timor has opened its own case against the junta for both war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The CHRO – which represents Myanmar’s Chin ethnic minority – said “a senior Timorese prosecutor has been appointed to look into the criminal file” presented by the organisation.

A junta statement said Dili’s reported appointment of a prosecutor to probe the case was a “great disappointment”.

It said East Timor’s charge d’affaires had been summoned on Friday and was given a week to leave Myanmar.

According to the CHRO, its case against the junta includes “irrefutable evidence” of gang rape, a massacre of ten people, the slaughter of religious officials and a hospital air strike.

The organisation entered the complaint under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows domestic courts to try international offences.

The case – and increasing diplomatic tension – pits two countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc against each other.

East Timor only joined the bloc in October 2025, becoming its 11th member.

The junta statement accused East Timor of violating Asean charter articles that “underscore the importance of upholding respect for sovereignty and non-interference”.

The junta previously expelled East Timor’s top diplomat in August 2023, over a meeting his government held with a banned shadow administration founded in the aftermath of the coup.