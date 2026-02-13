US adds Alibaba and others to list of firms allegedly aiding China’s military

The list already includes major Chinese firms such as Tencent Holdings, one of China’s largest tech companies. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The Trump administration on Friday added some of China’s biggest companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, to a list of firms allegedly aiding China’s military, ratcheting up pressure on Beijing ahead of an expected meeting between to two countries’ leaders.

The Pentagon’s 1260H list has not formally imposed sanctions on Chinese firms, but under a new law the department will be prevented in coming years from contracting and procuring from companies on the list.

Other additions on Friday included automaker BYD, biotech firm WuXi AppTec and AI-driven robotics technology company RoboSense Technology Co Ltd, while chip memory maker YMTC was removed.

Being added to the list also sends a message to suppliers to the Pentagon and other US government agencies about the US military’s opinion of the firms, some of which have sued the US over their inclusion.

An Alibaba spokesman said there was no basis for their inclusion and threatened legal action. “Alibaba is not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy.”

Updating the list could antagonise Beijing following a trade truce reached by China’s Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in October.

The list already includes major Chinese firms such as Tencent Holdings, one of China’s largest tech companies, and CATL, a major battery maker in the electric vehicle industry.

Tencent said at the time it was added that its business would be unaffected and that it would initiate a reconsideration process to correct its inclusion, while CATL said it was “not engaged in any military-related activities”.

US lawmakers sent a letter to US defense secretary Pete Hegseth urging the Pentagon to add a slew of Chinese technology firms including AI firm DeepSeek, smartphone maker Xiaomi and electronic display maker BOE Technology to the list in December.

Apart from YMTC, some other companies named on last year’s list were removed, including COSCO SHIPPING Finance Co Ltd and ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT).