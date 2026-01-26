Childcare workers nabbed over alleged assault of kids

Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor said the assaults were believed to have taken place between July and August last year. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested two female childcare workers yesterday on suspicion of assaulting four children.

Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor said the suspects had been remanded for five days.

In a statement, Hafiz said a probe was launched after the receipt of five police reports on the matter.

He said the assaults were believed to have taken place between July and August last year, involving children aged five to seven.

“We also found evidence (of the alleged assault) in a video recording,” he said.

Hafiz said one more person would be called in for questioning.

Police are investigating the case under the Child Act 2001 for abuse, neglect, abandonment or negligence likely to cause physical or emotional injury.

Those with information can contact the Saujana Utama police station at 03-6038 2222 or investigating officer Syahir Abdul Halim at 016-342 3258.