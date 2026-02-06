Cops bust alcohol smuggling syndicate in Subang Jaya

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the seized goods are believed to be part of preparations to meet market demand ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have busted an alcohol smuggling syndicate operating in Subang Jaya, arresting two foreigners and seizing more than RM1.2 million worth of illicit liquor and cigarettes.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said a team from the state contingent together with the Subang Jaya police headquarters conducted a special operation on the storage and sale of illicit alcoholic beverages in the area.

He said surveillance revealed suspicious activity involving the unloading of boxes suspected to contain alcoholic beverages from a bonded lorry into the premises.

“An immediate raid was carried out and two foreign nationals aged between 25 and 35 were detained at the location,” he said in a statement.

Shazeli said a further inspection of the premises uncovered various types of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes without tax stamps, as well as two bonded lorries suspected to have been used for distribution purposes.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for knowingly possessing or concealing uncustomed goods, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1963 for illegal entry into Malaysia without a valid pass or permit.

Shazeli said preliminary investigations indicated that the premises had been used as a storage facility for the smuggled alcohol for approximately five months.

“The alcoholic drinks were intended for distribution in the Subang Jaya market. The suspects were also found to have printed counterfeit customs labels to affix on bottles of alcohol, misleading buyers and evading enforcement actions,” he said.

Seizures included 17,972 bottles and 2,796 cans of various brands of alcoholic beverages, and 450 cartons of cigarettes, with an estimated total value of RM1,009,174.

The seized vehicles were valued at approximately RM214,000, bringing the total value of seizures to RM1,223,174.

Shazeli said the seized goods were believed to be part of preparations to meet market demand ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration.