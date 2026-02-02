Son of Norway’s crown princess arrested over alleged assault, threats

A file picture of Marius Borg Hoiby and Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (EPA Images pic)

OSLO : Norwegian police said Monday the son of Norway’s future queen who will go on trial for rape this week has been arrested on suspicion of assault, making threats and violating a restraining order.

“The Oslo Police District can confirm that Marius Borg Hoiby was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, suspected of causing bodily harm, making threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order,” the police said in a statement.

It added that they had requested that Hoiby be remanded in custody for four weeks “on the grounds of risk of reoffending”.

The 29-year-old, who was born before his mother Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby married Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, will go on trial in Oslo’s district court on Tuesday accused of 38 counts, including four alleged rapes and assaults against ex-girlfriends.

Hoiby has admitted to some minor offences, but denies the more serious charges.

Several ex-girlfriends are now plaintiffs in the case against him, and he is under strict orders to not contact them.

He faces up to 16 years in prison if the Oslo district court finds him guilty.

The trial, scheduled to last until March 19, is expected to attract intense media coverage.