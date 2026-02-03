MIPP condemns assemblies exploiting religious sentiment

MIPP information chief Justin Prabakaran called on all parties to stop making statements, spreading narratives, or organising gatherings that labelled houses of worship as ‘illegal’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) has condemned assemblies, statements, and movements that exploit religious sentiment in ways that could threaten national harmony, peace, and stability.

In a statement, MIPP information chief Justin Prabakaran said labelling houses of worship as “illegal” was irresponsible, especially as it touched on sensitive issues involving race, religion and royalty.

Prabakaran, who is also the party’s youth chief, pointed out that many of the houses of worship currently being questioned were built long before the enforcement of existing laws and regulations.

“As such, labelling these houses of worship as ‘illegal’ is inappropriate, inaccurate, and misleading,” he said.

“This matter should be addressed through proper legal channels, guided by principles of justice and good governance, rather than through religious rhetoric or political sentiment.”

He also called on all parties to immediately stop making statements, spreading narratives, or organising gatherings that label houses of worship as “illegal”.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that a coalition of NGOs planned to hold a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to pressure authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam confirmed that the organisers had notified the police about the event, which reportedly involved around 141 NGOs.