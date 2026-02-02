Confrontation not the Muslim way, says S’gor exco man over temple disputes

Selangor executive councillor Fahmi Ngah said confrontational approaches, whether by Muslims or followers of other faiths, will only deepen division. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor executive councillor for religious affairs Fahmi Ngah has called for cool heads over the issue of encroaching temples, saying Islam does not teach Muslims to be confrontational or to engage in conflict.

Responding to certain individuals hoping to take matters into their own hands, including raising funds to demolish allegedly illegal temples, Fahmi said Islamic principles were rooted in good character and harmonious engagement rather than force.

“The Islamic approach is not a confrontational approach. The Prophet’s da’wah (outreach) was mostly the result of good behaviour and practices.

“People did not become Muslims because of war. No, people embraced Islam because of its good characteristics,” he said in an interview with selected media.

The Seri Setia assemblyman said this principle remained relevant today and that confrontational approaches, whether by Muslims or followers of other faiths, would only deepen division.

“A confrontational approach further divides and does not solve our problems. A more harmonious and moderate approach is better so that we can live harmoniously in a multi-religious country.

“If we Muslims feel we are the religion of truth but we fail to project good characteristics and good behaviour, how are we expecting to spread this truth further?.

“I think it’s time that we show that there is this approachable, friendly face of Islam that is prepared to engage with followers of other religions,” he said.

Earlier this week, Fahmi had to debunk a viral claim that an illegally built Hindu temple was being relocated to a piece of land in Petaling Jaya earmarked for a surau.

He said the site had always been allocated for a non-Muslim house of worship, while the temple management must still file the necessary applications if it wished to take up the land.

He also called out the Facebook user who made the allegation, saying all parties, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, should refrain from making remarks that can spark negative racial sentiments.

Balancing enforcement with moderation

Fahmi said the rule of law was crucial, but enforcing it required wisdom and balance, especially when it involved sensitive issues like houses of worship built on land belonging to others.

The PKR man maintained that the Selangor government acknowledged cases of encroachments, but also rejected pressure from extremist voices calling for immediate punitive action.

“We can take the extremely hard and fast rule approach, or we can take the smart, harmonious, moderate route to solve the problem (in a way that would not inflame tensions),” he said.

As a responsible government, the priority was to resolve such issues constructively. With that in mind, he said, the state administration was attempting to develop a formula to deal with legacy buildings.

He said the cases required particular care, especially when some religious structures have existed for decades.

“If it was only recently constructed, we could just ask them to go. But if it’s been there for the past 50 years, I think there has to be openness (and) discussions, to find a harmonious solution,” he said.