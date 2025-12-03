Couple whose car plunged into Rompin river found drowned

A crane was used to retrieve the couple’s car, with their bodies in it, after it was located by a fire and rescue department team at the bottom of the river. (JBPM pic)

KUANTAN : A husband and wife who were reported missing yesterday after the car they were in plunged into the Rompin river near Kampung Rantau Panjang in Kuala Rompin were found drowned today.

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the bodies of lorry driver Zairil Bidin, 40, and his wife, Aisyah Shafie, 55, were discovered inside the car at about 3pm.

He said the car was located by a fire and rescue department team at the bottom of the river, about 60m from where the vehicle was reported to have fallen.

“The vehicle was retrieved using a crane before the victims’ bodies were recovered,” he said in a statement, adding that the bodies were taken to Rompin Hospital for post-mortems.