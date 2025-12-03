Bukit Aman takes over probe into video on Azam Baki

City police chief Fadil Marsus said the contingent is aiding Bukit Aman in the investigation into the video. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit has taken over investigations into the sharing of a video clip allegedly containing accusations against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the investigation was being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“Kuala Lumpur police will help Bukit Aman ensure the probe is carried out comprehensively,” Buletin TV3 quoted him as saying in Sentul today.

Last Thursday, MACC filed a police report over a video shared on Facebook containing a conversation between businessman Albert Tei and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong.

According to the report, the conversation allegedly contained defamatory accusations against Azam.

Separately, Fadil said an investigation paper on a MACC deputy public prosecutor arrested for drug abuse in September had been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Office.

He said the proper paper was handed over after police received the pathology report from the chemistry department.

The man in his 30s was arrested on Sept 23 and investigated under Sections 12(1) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking and abuse after he tested positive for drug use.