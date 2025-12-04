Shamsul vows action over out-of-line comments on his corruption case

Shamsul Iskandar Akin was charged with accepting bribes from businessman Albert Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which Tei had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, has warned that he will take legal action against anyone who goes overboard with their comments about his corruption case, including on social media.

Shamsul’s lawyer Yusmadi Yusoff said the case had only just begun and that the public should refrain from speculating and let the courts decide the matter.

“I’ve seen many comments that cross the line, and I will not hesitate to act on any remark that exceeds what is acceptable.

“Shamsul is giving his full cooperation and wants to prove his innocence through the proper legal process,” Yusmadi told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Meanwhile, Shamsul said he had adopted a proactive approach from the start and cooperated with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its investigations.

“I pray and ask that we may arrive at the truth,” he said.

Shamsul claimed trial in the sessions court earlier today to four charges of corruption involving close to RM177,000 in total.

He was charged with accepting bribes from controversial businessman Albert Tei, both in cash and in kind, as an inducement to assist firms in which Tei had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

Tei was also charged with four counts of giving the bribes to Shamsul.