A teacher’s farewell donation drive for Sabah’s children

Sunita Christine Vincent presents her students in Kudat with new school essentials – a refreshing change for many who rely on only hand-me-downs and donated items. (Sunita Christine Vincent pic)

PETALING JAYA : Since 2023, Sunita Christine Vincent has been doing something rather extraordinary for her students in rural Sabah.

Every year, the primary school teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lok Yuk Tamalang in Kudat reaches out to members of the public for donations and, during her break back in Peninsular Malaysia, buys the school supplies her students will need for the new year.

Then comes the hard part – packing everything up for the long journey back to Kudat. It is exhausting work, but the moment she sees her students’ faces light up, her fatigue fades, replaced by something else entirely – the kind of joy that reminds her why she keeps doing it.

But Sunita is now preparing for what may be her last opportunity to do this. Her autoimmune condition has worsened, and she will be retiring early, with her last day tentatively set for March.

That is why, before she leaves, Sunita is determined to organise one more donation drive – not just for the students in her school, but other children in need as well.

“I’m planning to help around 200 students across Kudat. Since it may be my last drive, I want to go all out,” the 49-year-old told FMT Lifestyle.

The students, she added, come from families struggling to make ends meet. Some are raised by single parents. Others are stateless – born in Malaysia to migrant parents. There are many local children among them too who are undocumented.

Sunita, seen here with her son, Jaden Jude Justinian, distributing school supplies to underprivileged students. (Sunita Christine Vincent pic)

For many of them, hand-me-downs and donated items are the norm. That is why simple things that others take for granted – a new school bag or a new school uniform – can make a world of difference. It becomes a small, yet powerful, reminder that they are seen.

“They appreciate it. And they really look forward to studying. That’s why I believe that when we take care of these basic needs, they can just concentrate on their studies,” said Sunita.

Many of them, she added, already understand that getting a good education may be their only way out of poverty, and dream of one day giving their parents a better life.

So, Sunita is once again seeking the public’s support to help provide new school uniforms, shoes, sports attire and stationeries for the children.

“If anyone would like to contribute these items, they can contact me and we can make the arrangements. Cash donations are preferred, as it allows me to purchase the items directly,” she said, adding that it would also help reduce shipping costs, while ensuring the children receive items best suited to their needs.

Over the years, Sunita has collected countless memories – moments that stay with her long after the boxes are unpacked. One particularly heartwarming incident, she said, is hard to forget.

“A boy came up to me and asked, ‘Teacher, thank you for this gift, but can I get one for my little brother? He is in a different school and doesn’t have a uniform either.’ I was very touched by that.

“He had the courage to ask on behalf of his sibling. Even in hardship, he was thinking of someone else,” she recalled.

Sunita believes education opens doors to a brighter future for children, and hopes to make a final impact on those in Kudat before retiring. (Sunita Christine Vincent pic)

Then there were the small gestures that meant just as much – the tight hugs, the thank-yous and one little girl who asked, “Can I give you a kiss?” after receiving her supplies.

It’s no surprise, then, that Sunita feels emotional about stepping away from her profession. She has poured so much of herself into her students – not just as their teacher, but as someone who tried, in her own way, to make their world a little lighter.

Even as she prepares for retirement, Sunita shares her hope for them: that her students will enjoy a brighter future through education so they can reach their full potential.

“Life is short, so we need to make it worthwhile by helping those in need,” said Sunita.

“I want to make a final impact on the students,” she concluded.

Wish to contribute? Send a WhatsApp message to Sunita Christine Vincent at 016-235 2016. Closing date for contributions is Feb 28.