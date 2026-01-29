Govt to roll out pilot multilingual youth programme in Putrajaya

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said her team is drafting a proposal for free language classes, with the possibility of retired teachers being invited to teach in flexible one- to two-hour sessions. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government will roll out a pilot project in Putrajaya to strengthen youths’ skills in multiple languages, says federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the initiative, in line with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s call to nurture a multilingual generation, would provide weekend activities that support language learning through practical and informal interaction.

“We are responding to the prime minister’s challenge for young people to be fluent in Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil or Arabic.

“However, language mastery requires opportunities to practise. Classroom learning alone is not enough,” Bernama reported her as saying after officiating Putrajaya Open Day 2026 at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Yeoh said that, among other things, her team was drafting a proposal for free language classes, with the possibility of retired teachers being invited to teach in flexible one- to two-hour sessions.