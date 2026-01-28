2027 Year 1 enrolment open from Feb 15 to March 31

The government has decided to allow six-year-olds to voluntarily enter Year 1 from next year without having to sit for any screening test.

PETALING JAYA : Year 1 enrolment for the 2027 academic year will be held online with registration open from Feb 15 to March 31, the education ministry said today.

The ministry said registration would be held via its integrated system, which can be accessed here.

It said registration would be open to Malaysian children who are currently aged five to six, or those born between Jan 2, 2020 and Dec 31, 2021.

“This is in line with the government’s decision to allow six-year-olds to voluntarily enter Year 1 from 2027 without having to sit for any screening test,” it said in a statement.

Parents and caretakers will have to register an account under the ministry’s integrated system and update their personal information before submitting their applications in the set period.

Further information on the enrolment can be obtained through its website or the relevant state and district education offices.