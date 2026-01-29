Selangor govt to align religious schools with new national enrolment policy

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said he expects to have a clear direction on aligning religious schools with the new enrolment policy by May. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government will align its religious schools with the education ministry’s new policy on primary and pre-school enrolment, which sets the starting age at six and five years old respectively, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin said discussions would be held with key state agencies, including the Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais), the education department and universities, to finalise how the policy would be implemented, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He said he expected to have a clear direction on the matter by May.

“We want to see how these entities can work together effectively and benefit each other,” he was quoted as saying at an event in Shah Alam today.

He added that the state government would carefully adapt its policies to avoid confusion and ensure that the religious school system continues smoothly.

Amirudin said the adjustment posed challenges for Selangor, such as recruiting enough teachers to meet demand.

“In the remaining year, we will try to adapt to these changes. We do not want to have two or three separate systems. We will align it with the national education policy,” he said.