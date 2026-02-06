Toddler dies as fire destroys 3 homes in Banting

According to a Selangor fire and rescue department spokesman, the units were about 90% destroyed. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A three-year-old boy was killed in a fire that destroyed three houses in Kampung Seri Cheeding, Banting, Selangor, early this morning.

A Selangor fire and rescue department spokesman said each unit was approximately 90% destroyed by the fire.

“The victim, a three-year-old boy, was found in the master bedroom of one of the houses,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that an emergency call was received at 2.44am, prompting the dispatch of fire engines from Teluk Panglima Garang, Banting and KLIA.

The team arrived at the scene at about 2.56am and the fire was brought under control at about 3.30am

A total of 17 personnel were involved in the operation, which utilised four fire engines, including an emergency medical rescue services unit and a water tanker.