Selangor cops cripple online scam syndicates in January raids

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar showing the items seized in the raids last month. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor police have crippled online scam syndicates offering part-time jobs and investments to victims overseas, following separate raids on three premises in Kajang, Seri Kembangan and Puchong last month.

State police chief Shazeli Kahar said an integrated operation by the Selangor commercial crime investigation department and several district police contingents saw the arrests of 20 people, including a Malaysian, aged between 25 and 36.

He said police also seized 42 mobile phones, 20 computers, four mobile WiFi units, two laptops, two modems and a router worth a total of RM85,000.

“The syndicates’ modus operandi involved offering victims part-time work, investments and opportunities to generate income through a digital platform, and instructing them to make certain payments.

“Syndicate members contacted the victims through social media and websites to convince them to make investments or take up job offers,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Shazeli said the first raid in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, on Jan 23 saw the arrests of a Malaysian man, four foreign men and a foreign woman, all aged between 28 and 33.

“This syndicate targeted Australians and Italians with online part-time job offers,” he said.

Shazeli said the second raid in Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan, on Jan 26 saw the arrests of nine foreign men aged between 27 and 35, adding that this syndicate had targeted Chinese nationals with online investment schemes.

In the third raid in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, on Jan 28, five foreigners – four men and a woman – aged between 25 and 36 were detained. They had targeted Pakistanis, using TikTok to offer them part-time jobs.

Shazeli said the cases were being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“In the Bandar Sungai Long case, the suspects were charged under Section 120B(2) of the Penal Code and fined RM2,500 each.

“The other arrested individuals have been remanded for between five and seven days,” he said, adding that they had no criminal records and did not test positive for drug use.