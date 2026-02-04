Selangor ruler meets ex-prisoner pardoned after 24 years behind bars

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and former juvenile detainee Malik Yatam during their meeting yesterday. (Selangor Royal Office pic)

PETALING JAYA : The country’s first inmate to earn a doctorate while serving in prison was granted an audience with Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah yesterday.

Former juvenile detainee Malik Yatam spent 24 years in prison before receiving a full pardon by Sultan Sharafuddin in December 2024 in conjunction with the ruler’s birthday celebrations.

The Selangor Royal Office said yesterday’s meeting was the first between the Selangor ruler and a former prisoner whom he had granted a pardon.

“During the meeting, Sultan Sharafuddin inquired about Malik’s life after his release from prison and his future plans,” the office said in a Facebook post.

“The sultan was deeply moved by Malik’s life journey and felt that he was truly deserving of a second chance.

“The sultan also advised Malik to uphold his family’s good name, and to remain committed to improving his life.”

Malik was convicted as a 14-year-old of killing his employer in a fit of anger. He was ordered to be detained at the pleasure of the sultan of Selangor (the state where the offence took place).

Malik, who started his sentence in 2001, successfully obtained a doctorate in business administration while serving his sentence at Kajang prison.

He passed his SPM examination and acquired a diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, all while serving his time.