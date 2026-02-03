Don’t tarnish Selangor’s good name, sultan warns football fans

Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah urged the cops to ensure that the full force of the law is felt by those responsible for the public disturbance at the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has warned Selangor FC supporters to ensure that their behaviour does not tarnish the state’s good name, following an incident at Terengganu’s iconic drawbridge two days ago.

Sultan Sharafuddin, the patron of Selangor FC, said he was deeply saddened and disappointed by the incident, which led to the arrests of 33 club supporters.

“His Royal Highness is deeply saddened and disappointed by this incident. He does not consent to immoral activities like gangsterism and hooliganism.

“His Royal Highness wants the police to look for those behind the incident and, if found guilty, ensure that they feel the full force of the law.

“His Royal Highness urges all Selangor FC supporters to always be mindful of their actions and to preserve the good name of the football club and the state,” said a statement issued by the Selangor Royal Office.

The sultan also suggested that supporters found guilty of causing disturbances be banned from Selangor FC matches.

The 33 Selangor FC fans who were arrested two days ago were among some 400 supporters detained to undergo urine tests after lighting flares while marching on the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge.

They were arrested for disturbing public peace. Twenty-one of them tested positive for THC use, including seven university students and a secondary school student.

The incident occurred ahead of a match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, which saw Selangor FC hold Terengganu FC to a 1-1 draw.